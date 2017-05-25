“Top White House officials tell me the key to forcing a more disciplined President Trump (like the one onstage overseas) is limiting his screen time,” Mike Allen reports for Axios.

 
“In Trump’s case,” Allen reports, “it’s curtailing his time watching TV and banging out tweets on his iPhone.”

 
Allen reports, “POTUS’ current device is an iPhone with ONE app: Twitter.”

 
Read more in the full article here.

 

MacDailyNews Take: Of course, iPhones comes with a number of built-in, necessary Apple apps, so Twitter would be the one third-party app on President Trump’s iPhone.

 
SEE ALSO:
Jeb Bush confirmed Apple Watch user – May 14, 2015
Republican candidate Mitt Romney confirmed Apple iPad user (with video) – March 19, 2012
U.S. President Obama confirmed Apple iPad owner (with photo) – April 25, 2011
U.S. President Obama confirmed Apple iPad owner – March 28, 2011
Confirmed: Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter is an Apple iPod and iPad user – December 14, 2010
Former U.S. President George W. Bush’s favorite iPad app – October 28, 2010
U.S. President Obama conducts demo on Apple MacBook Pro (with video) – July 29, 2010
Confirmed: Barack Obama is an Apple iPod user – December 05, 2008
President Bush tours Walter Reed, says he appreciates that soldiers have Apple Macs – March 30, 2007
President Bush shows off his Apple iPod (link to video) – December 16, 2005
U.S. President George Bush a confirmed Apple iPod user (images included) – December 22, 2004