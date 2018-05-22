“The president uses at least two iPhones, according to one of the officials,” Johnson, Stephenson and Lippman report. “The phones — one capable only of making [voice] calls, the other equipped only with the Twitter app and preloaded with a handful of news sites — are issued by White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency, an office staffed by military personnel that oversees White House telecommunications.”“While aides have urged the president to swap out the Twitter phone on a monthly basis, Trump has resisted their entreaties, telling them it was ‘too inconvenient,’ the same administration official said,” Johnson, Stephenson and Lippman report. “The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts. It is unclear how often Trump’s call-capable phones, which are essentially used as burner phones, are swapped out.”
“The White House declined to comment for this story, but a senior West Wing official said the call-capable phones ‘are seamlessly swapped out on a regular basis through routine support operations. Because of the security controls of the Twitter phone and the Twitter account, it does not necessitate regular change-out,'” Johnson, Stephenson and Lippman report. “Three White House aides confirmed that Trump’s cellphone number changes from time to time. Several aides close to the president also carry secure devices from which he can place calls — a standard practice in any presidential administration.”
MacDailyNews Take: Another Apple product-using U.S. President!
