“Apple is set to reveal its latest lineup of products on Sept. 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater on the tech giant’s campus, it announced in an invitation to media,” Sara Salinas reports for CNBC. “The company’s annual September event serves as the introduction of new iPhone models and upgraded gadgets before inventory hits the shelves, but this year’s unveiling is rumored to be impressive even by Apple’s standards.”

“Analysts and news outlets are expecting upgrades to nearly every Apple product line,” Salinas reports. “Reports have suggested a new line of iPhones, a new MacBook Air and updated Mac Mini, upgrades to the iPad and a new Apple Watch.”

“Like the iPhone X, all the new iPhone models will ditch the home button in favor of gesture controls,” Salinas reports. “Apple is also expected to update its iPad Pro models with screens and features that mimic the iPhone X, including FaceID and gesture controls.”

