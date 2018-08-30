“Analysts and news outlets are expecting upgrades to nearly every Apple product line,” Salinas reports. “Reports have suggested a new line of iPhones, a new MacBook Air and updated Mac Mini, upgrades to the iPad and a new Apple Watch.”
“Like the iPhone X, all the new iPhone models will ditch the home button in favor of gesture controls,” Salinas reports. “Apple is also expected to update its iPad Pro models with screens and features that mimic the iPhone X, including FaceID and gesture controls.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Less than two weeks to go!
SEE ALSO:
It’s official: Apple to hold ‘Gather Round’ special media event on September 12th – August 30, 2018
Apple will introduce 15+ new products this year – August 27, 2018
Apple’s 2018 is backloaded: iPad Pro, MacBook, Mac mini, MacBook Pro, 11-inch iPad Pro coming this fall – July 11, 2018