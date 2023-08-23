Work on Apple Vision Pro began under Steve Jobs

A newly-published patent proves that Apple has been working on its Vision Pro spatial computer since at least since 2007 under the auspices of Apple CEO Steve Jobs.
Of course, the 2007 patent doesn’t describe the entirety of Vision Pro’s capabilities. Specifically, it describes using a headset to display movies and sports events – but even then, it includes reference to doing so in a virtual reality setting and describes some surprisingly sophisticated capabilities.
The patent describes how the headset would give the illusion of sitting in a movie theater.
Even back in 2007, Apple envisaged that it would respond to head, eye, or hand movements.
It also describes creating a virtual stadium experience when watching sports.
Jack Purcher for Patently Apple:
Apple was granted an HMD related patent that actually dated back to 2007, way before the Oculus headset or anything from Samsung.
To a certain degree, Apple even envisioned a button that would adjust the User Interface, just as Vision Pro’s Digital Crown… does to summon the “Home View” UI and to control immersion levels of an environment.
