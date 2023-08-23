Feds seize $400,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products

Federal law enforcement officers seized nearly $400,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products found in shipments from Hong Kong at the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport complex and at Ontario International Airport, authorities said Tuesday.

NBC Los Angeles:

The counterfeit items, which included phony Apple watches and wireless earphones, were “concealed in generic packaging,” according to Jaime Ruiz of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The items included 220 “wrist wearable devices” and 1,200 pairs of wireless headphones, Ruiz said. “If genuine, the seized products would have had an estimated manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $396,812,” Ruiz said. The illicit products, arriving in six individual shipments via air cargo, were seized in a one-week period in mid-July.

MacDailyNews Note: Anyone with information about illegal trade or other suspicious activities can call U.S. Customs and Border Protection at 800-BE-ALERT.

Please help support MacDailyNews. Click or tap here to support our independent tech blog. Thank you!

Support MacDailyNews at no extra cost to you by using this link to shop at Amazon.