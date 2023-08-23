In Apple’s latest iPhone ad, ‘Invincibles,’ dogs get to play again via prosthetics

Apple’s latest iPhone ad, “Invincibles,” aims to strike an emotional chord by following the journey of a tripod dog (a canine with only three legs).

Brittaney Kiefer for AdWeek:

The hero of “The Invincibles,” created by agency TBWAMedia Arts Lab, is a tripod dog named Trip, whose life is changed when he receives a prosthetic leg. Trip’s owner, Lydia, takes him to a small business in New Jersey called 3DPets, which creates custom pet prosthetics using the LiDAR Scanner and TrueDepth camera on the iPhone 14 Pro.

The ad hits all the emotional notes of a transformation story, starting with Lydia adopting Trip at four months old after he was cast aside due to his deformities. Trip’s leg was amputated, but Lydia provided him a loving home.

After a visit to 3DPets, whose team uses the iPhone to create body scans that are the basis for his prosthesis, Trip is able to run and play freely with his new 3D-printed leg.

Other dogs that appear in the spot include Eve, Samson and Cleo­–all of whom have front full-limb prostheses–and P!nk, who uses a cart.