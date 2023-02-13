Contrary to popular belief, Steve Jobs knew about Apple Watch

Contrary to popular belief, Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, was actually aware of the development of the Apple Watch. Despite his passing in 2011, prior to his death, Jobs had expressed interest in wearable technology and was reportedly working on a project that would eventually become the Apple Watch (which was unveiled in September 2014 and shipped in April 2015).

Steve Jobs was known for his innovative thinking and passion for design, and he saw the potential for a wearable device long before the concept became popular. Jobs had already helped to revolutionize the personal computer industry with the release of the Macintosh, the music industry with iPod and iTunes, the smartphone with iPhone, tablets with iPad, and he was always looking for the next big thing.

Jobs was working on a project that would eventually become the Apple Watch before his death, and that he had a vision for it as a device that could be worn on the wrist and would be able to perform many of the essential functions of the iPhone. Insiders say that Jobs was passionate about the design of the device and was involved in the early stages of its development, including discussions about the hardware, software, and user interface.

After Jobs passed away, his vision for a wearable device was continued by Apple. The company, under CEO Tim Cook, remained committed to bringing Jobs’ vision for a wearable device to life.

In April 2015, the Apple Watch was finally released, and it quickly became one of the most popular smartwatches on the market. The Apple Watch is known for its stylish design, advanced health and fitness features, and seamless integration with other Apple devices. It has received widespread praise for its reliability and high performance, and it has become a popular accessory for many consumers.

MacDailyNews Take: Steve Jobs was aware of the development of what would become the Apple Watch and had a vision for it as a wearable device that would bring iPhone functionality to the wrist. His passion for innovation and design was a driving force behind the development of the Apple Watch and legacy continues to influence the company and its products today.

