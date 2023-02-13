Why Apple Silicon is better than Intel for Macs

On June 22, 2020, a historic day for the Mac, Apple announced it would transition the Mac to its world-class custom silicon – Apple Silicon – from Intel processors in order to deliver industry-leading performance and powerful new technologies.

Apple’s M1 and M2 chips, also known as Apple Silicon, offer several advantages over Intel-powered Macs:

Performance: Apple’s M1 and M2 chips are based on ARM architecture, which is designed for energy efficiency and high performance. This has allowed Apple to create chips that are both fast and energy-efficient, offering improved performance compared to Intel-powered Macs. Integration: Apple’s M1 and M2 chips are integrated into the Mac’s mainboard, which helps to reduce power consumption, increase performance, and improve reliability. Compatibility: Apple’s M1 and M2 chips are designed to work seamlessly with the Mac’s operating system, macOS. This has led to improved compatibility and stability, as well as faster and more efficient performance. Battery Life: The energy efficiency of Apple’s M1 and M2 chips has a direct impact on battery life, allowing Macs to run longer on a single charge compared to Intel-powered Macs. Price: Apple’s M1 and M2 chips are manufactured in-house, which has allowed the company to reduce the cost of its Macs compared to Intel-powered Macs.

MacDailyNews Take: Overall, the use of Apple Silicon in Macs has allowed Apple to offer improved performance, compatibility, battery life, and price compared to Intel-handicapped Macs.

