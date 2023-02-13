The Guardian: Apple’s M2 Mac mini is a ‘surprisingly good value’

Apple last month unveiled the new Mac mini, supercharged by M2 and the all-new M2 Pro, and high on value. With the M2 chip, Mac mini is even more powerful, capable, and affordable with a new starting price of just $599. The new M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously unimaginable in such a compact design.





Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. Paired with Studio Display and Magic accessories, along with the power and ease of macOS Ventura, Mac mini provides a phenomenal desktop experience that will take users’ productivity and creativity to the next level.

Samuel Gibbs:

The new M2 and M2 Pro chips offer decent performance gains on the previous M1 and M1 Pro chips, with a 10% to 20% improvement in CPU speed and up to 25% faster graphics. That puts them at the top of the pile alongside some of Intel and AMD’s latest top chips, but at much lower power consumption, and a giant leap over previous Intel-powered Macs. With that level of performance, the Mac mini has become not just a small Apple computer but one of its more powerful and adaptable options. The M2 version will be more than enough for most general computing tasks, with the more expensive M2 Pro option and up to 32GB of RAM available for those who need more power. You can connect up to two monitors at once to the M2 and up to three to the M2 Pro, which will be more than enough for even the most elaborate desk setups… The starting M2 version has enough performance for most, while the M2 Pro offers more power than many will need outside computing intensive workloads. And all packed into a tiny, power-sipping and quiet-running box that, depending on which version you buy, is surprisingly good value for a Mac. There’s little that can really compete with the Mac mini outside a few niche and expensive small form-factor gaming boxes or DIY computers.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote when theses machines were unveiled, “The M2 Mac mini is a crazy, tremendous value! The M2 Pro Mac mini offers remarkable performance in a teeny package!”

