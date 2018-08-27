“We’ve known it was coming for a while, now it looks like Apple has at least 15 new products to announce before the end of the year,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “Apple is expected to announce three new iPhones in the week beginning September 10 – Europe 1 predicts the event will take place September 12.”

“Two new iPad Pros (10.5-inch and 12.9-inch models) with Face ID and much faster A11X or A12X processors (and charging) are expected,” Evans writes. “Apple is thought to be planning to introduce a new Mac to replace the MacBook Air. We’ve heard lots of reports claiming Apple intends introduction of new Mac minis.”

“Yes, it’s time (sic) for a new Apple Watch model,” Evans writes. “we must surely be close to the introduction of Apple’s AirPower system which was announced over a year ago at WWDC 2017. ”

Much more in the full article here.