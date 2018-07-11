“Nearly the entire Apple product line including the iPhone, iPad Pro, first new Mac mini in nearly four years, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iMac, second-generation AirPods, and ‘Series 4’ Apple Watch appear to be on the cusp of release, if Ming-Chi Kuo’s latest predictions are accurate,” Mike Wuerthele reports for AppleInsider.

“Kuo is expecting a new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro refresh. Details are short on both, but the 11-inch model is a notable increase from the 10.5-inch model, and not previously predicted,” Wuerthele reports. “Both are expected to have ‘full screen’ presumably meaning edge-to-edge, and a ‘removed button design’ once again implying FaceID will be incorporated on the line.”

MacDailyNews Take: </strongDie, Home button, die!

“Kuo also predicts a processor upgrade for the MacBook and MacBook Pro. While he initially predicted that the MacBook Air line would see a refresh, the analyst has ‘changed the previous expectation’ and no longer believes that the still-expected low-cost model will be branded accordingly,” Wuerthele reports. “Specifically spelled out is an update to the processor for the Mac mini. This is the first time that the analyst has spoken about the Mac mini in any regard.”

