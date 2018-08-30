Apple on Thursday officially sent out invitations to its fall special media event, “Gather Round,” which will be held on September 12, 2018 at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park in Cupertino, California.

“The event is expected to include the launch of three new iPhones — possibly named the iPhone Xs (5.8-inch/6.5-inch) and iPhone Xc — and the new Apple Watch Series 4 with larger screens. A small software update to the Apple TV, tvOS 12, is also likely to arrive at the September event, as are Apple’s long-awaited AirPower wireless charging pad and a wireless charging case for AirPods earphones,” Jeremy Horwitz writes for VentureBeat. “It is currently unclear whether Apple will also use this event to launch new iPads, Macs, and the latest Mac operating system, macOS Mojave.”

‘Rumors have suggested that Apple will debut the first iPad Pro models with [Apple’s TrueDepth Camera System, doing away with the Home button] this fall, as well as a new entry-level MacBook and professionally-focused Mac mini desktop,” Horwitz writes. “Collectively, these new iPad and Mac designs could justify a separate computer-focused event.”

