“Apple and Tesla are single product visionaries. Single product visionaries create world-class consumer products. Steve Jobs with Mac and iPhone, and Musk (even with his issues) with Tesla. These visionaries are able to build cultures that create great products. If you try to merge two unique cultures, you usually end up with mediocrity,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “If we as consumers want the best products, we should want Apple and Tesla to keep their cultures separate and do it their way, even if it means competing with each other in auto.”

“Musk won’t let it happen, and more importantly, shouldn’t let it happen. There is a deal Tesla might accept, but Apple likely wouldn’t. Tesla might agree to a $10 billion cash investment from Apple if Apple were to accept non-voting shares and have no operational influence. Apple would essentially act as a silent equity investor. If Apple were to invest $10B and get voting shares, they would be the largest voting shareholder in the company, surpassing Elon Musk,” Munster writes. “As has been popular with large Internet companies, Tesla could create a non-voting share class that would enable Musk to retain his position as the largest voting shareholder in the event of an Apple investment. While great in theory, we don’t see Apple agreeing to non-voting shares.”

