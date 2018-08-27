“Musk won’t let it happen, and more importantly, shouldn’t let it happen. There is a deal Tesla might accept, but Apple likely wouldn’t. Tesla might agree to a $10 billion cash investment from Apple if Apple were to accept non-voting shares and have no operational influence. Apple would essentially act as a silent equity investor. If Apple were to invest $10B and get voting shares, they would be the largest voting shareholder in the company, surpassing Elon Musk,” Munster writes. “As has been popular with large Internet companies, Tesla could create a non-voting share class that would enable Musk to retain his position as the largest voting shareholder in the event of an Apple investment. While great in theory, we don’t see Apple agreeing to non-voting shares.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote on Friday:
“Fairy tale” is an interesting choice of words. It can mean something “magical, idealized, or extremely happy,” i.e. a fairy-tale romance or it can mean “a fabricated story, especially one intended to deceive.”
