“Once every decade, there’s a seismic shift in technology ー usually in the form of a new innovation ー that reshapes how we live, said venture capitalist Gene Munster,” Carlo Versano reports for Cheddar. “‘There’s always little waves going on in tech, but every 10 years or so there’s a big wave that hits,’ Munster, a managing partner at Loup Ventures, said Wednesday in an interview on Cheddar.”

“There was the smartphone in the mid-aughts, following the widespread adoption of the world wide web. Before that, the PC. Munster said we’re now in the early stages of the latest changes in tech: the emergence of A.I., robotics, autonomous vehicles, and augmented and virtual reality. Our lives, he said, will be manifestly different. And Munster’s firm recently launched a new ETF to expose investors to that theory,” Versano reports. “The Loup Frontier Tech ETF will contain a basket of relatively small, highly innovative tech companies with market caps in the $500 million to $2 billion range, Munster said.”

“For now, Munster wants to prioritize smaller stocks, but there’s one major exception: the ETF does hold shares of Tesla,” Versano reports. “Why does the $50 billion-plus company fit the strategy? Munster said Tesla, despite its public dramas, has ‘the greatest product road map of any tech company.’ He added that CEO Elon Musk has built a business that is uniquely positioned to leverage renewable energy, the storage of that energy, and the combined trends of zero-emissions and autonomy in automobiles.”

“And what about Apple, flush with all that cash, making a play for Tesla? Munster said it isn’t out of the question. Both companies have a shared ideology based on a love of design; and Apple has long been trying to enter the EV market with its Project Titan electric car,” Versano reports. “‘It’s always been a fairy tale that Apple and Tesla are going to find a way to get together,’ he said.

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: “Fairy tale” is an interesting choice of words. It can mean something “magical, idealized, or extremely happy,” i.e. a fairy-tale romance or it can mean “a fabricated story, especially one intended to deceive.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Edward W.” for the heads up.]