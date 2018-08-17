“The electric car maker’s stock was set for its worst day in nearly five months as Musk’s comments come at a time when federal regulators are pressuring Tesla’s directors for details on how much information he shared with them,” Reuters reports. “The paper also reported that efforts were underway to find a No. 2 executive to help take some of the pressure off Musk, who has been dealing with production issues for its key Model 3 sedan and criticized for his erratic behavior on Twitter.”
“In the hour-long interview, where Musk choked up multiple times, he said: ‘This past year has been the most difficult and painful year of my career. It was excruciating.’ Musk stunned markets last week with a tweet that he was considering taking Tesla private for $420 per share and that he had secured funding,” Reuters reports. “The money-losing company has been burning through cash as it aggressively ramps up Model 3 production and come out of what Musk has called a “production hell”.”
MacDailyNews Take: Elon Musk sounds more and more like the Van Gogh of Moonshots with each passing day.