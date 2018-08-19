“Apple Inc. pulled illegal apps from its App Store in China after coming under fire from state media for not doing enough to filter out banned material,” Yoko Kubota reports for The Wall Street Journal. “‘Gambling apps are illegal and not allowed on the App Store in China,’ Apple said in a statement Monday. ‘We have already removed many apps and developers for trying to distribute illegal gambling apps on our App Store, and we are vigilant in our efforts to find these and stop them from being on the App Store.'”

“The removals were reported earlier by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday, which said 25,000 apps were pulled,” Kubota reports. “Apple didn’t confirm that number. It offers more than 1.8 million apps in China, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Removing 25,000 apps would amount to about 1.4% of that total.”

“The Cupertino, Calif.-based company has recently been criticized by Chinese state media for having illegal apps in its store, as well as for not doing enough to filter banned content on its iMessage service,” Kubota reports. “Apple said it removed nearly 700 virtual private networks, or VPN, apps from its App Store last year in response to new local restrictions.”

Read more in the full article here.