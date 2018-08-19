“The removals were reported earlier by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on Sunday, which said 25,000 apps were pulled,” Kubota reports. “Apple didn’t confirm that number. It offers more than 1.8 million apps in China, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Removing 25,000 apps would amount to about 1.4% of that total.”
“The Cupertino, Calif.-based company has recently been criticized by Chinese state media for having illegal apps in its store, as well as for not doing enough to filter banned content on its iMessage service,” Kubota reports. “Apple said it removed nearly 700 virtual private networks, or VPN, apps from its App Store last year in response to new local restrictions.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Chinese tightrope act continues.
