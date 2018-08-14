“The benchmarks are in, and unsurprisingly, the Note 9 isn’t as fast as Apple’s flagship. The iPhone X’s A11 Bionic chip is simply more powerful than the Snapdragon 845 processor inside Samsung’s phone,” Mark Spoonauer reports for Tom’s Guide. “On Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance, the iPhone X scored 10,357, compared with 8,876 for the Note 9.”

“Apple keeps things simple with its easy-to-use Face ID,” Spoonauer reports. “The True Depth camera on the front of the iPhone X recognizes you instantly, and all you have to do to log in is stare at the phone and swipe up on the screen. The face scanning on the Note 9 isn’t as secure because it’s not 3D.”

“The iPhone X’s gesture-based interface makes it easy to get around iOS,” Spoonauer reports. “For example, you don’t have to tap to make the home button appear when you’re watching a movie; you just swipe up to go back to the home screen. Nor do you need to press a Recent Apps button to see your open apps; just swipe up from the bottom of the display.”

Read more in the full article here.