“Apple keeps things simple with its easy-to-use Face ID,” Spoonauer reports. “The True Depth camera on the front of the iPhone X recognizes you instantly, and all you have to do to log in is stare at the phone and swipe up on the screen. The face scanning on the Note 9 isn’t as secure because it’s not 3D.”
“The iPhone X’s gesture-based interface makes it easy to get around iOS,” Spoonauer reports. “For example, you don’t have to tap to make the home button appear when you’re watching a movie; you just swipe up to go back to the home screen. Nor do you need to press a Recent Apps button to see your open apps; just swipe up from the bottom of the display.”
MacDailyNews Take: Android-based iPhone knockoffs continue to be dog-slow and it’ll only get worse in a month with the advent of Apple’s A12.
The 6.5-inch “iPhone Plus” (or Pro) is going to kill Samsung Galaxy Note 9 sales.
As for iOS gestures: They’re the very best thing about iPhone X (and that’s saying a lot)!
The Home button is an anachronism. The Home button is a flow-interrupter. It adds unnecessary and unwanted staccato to iOS operation. We can’t want to dump it from our iPads. To return home or call up recent apps, nothing is easier than flicking up or flicking up and holding for a moment, respectively.
The only people who like Home buttons are those who haven’t used an iPhone X for more than 5 minutes. — MacDailyNews, July 7, 2018
