“The photo, shared by prolific smartphone leaker Benjamin Geskin, shows how the 6.4-inch Note 9 compares to Apple’s rumored phone,” Brown writes. “The stunning all-screen design from last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone X looks set to stun in a form factor a similar size to the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.”
“The new iPhone has emerged in leaks alongside two other devices: a 6.1-inch LCD-based iPhone for $699, a 5.8-inch upgraded version of the iPhone X at $899, and the 6.5-inch model rounding off the range at $999,” Brown writes. “Beyond the slightly larger screen, the iPhone still boasts the iOS operating system, including features like Animoji and Portrait Lighting.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Samsung falls further and further behind, frozen in fear as Tsunami iPhone 2018 rapidly gathers.
