“The next round of the smartphone wars is getting underway. In one corner, the Galaxy Note 9,” Mike Brown writes for Inverse. “In the other, Apple’s upcoming 6.5-inch iPhone is rumored to sport a bigger display than any previous Apple smartphone.”

“The photo, shared by prolific smartphone leaker Benjamin Geskin, shows how the 6.4-inch Note 9 compares to Apple’s rumored phone,” Brown writes. “The stunning all-screen design from last year’s 5.8-inch iPhone X looks set to stun in a form factor a similar size to the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.”

“The new iPhone has emerged in leaks alongside two other devices: a 6.1-inch LCD-based iPhone for $699, a 5.8-inch upgraded version of the iPhone X at $899, and the 6.5-inch model rounding off the range at $999,” Brown writes. “Beyond the slightly larger screen, the iPhone still boasts the iOS operating system, including features like Animoji and Portrait Lighting.”

Galaxy Note9 vs iPhone X Plus pic.twitter.com/FnnhNjWwW1 — Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) August 11, 2018

Read more in the full article here.