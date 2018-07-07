“If you’re in the market for a new, big-screen iPhone, deciding which to buy — and debating between the iPhone X and the iPhone 8 Plus — you’re probably not alone,” Lynn La writes for CNET. “True, the iPhone X is the slightly ‘better’ of the two on paper. It has a sharper, larger screen and a depth-sensing front-facing camera. But while it may be the obvious pick simply because of its extra hardware goodies, that doesn’t exactly mean it’s the right one for you and your needs.”

“The funny thing about the iPhone 8 Plus is that it has a smaller screen and thicker bezels than the iPhone X, but it’s bigger overall. That means it’s wider in the hand and heavier to hold,” La writes. “However, it also has a physical home button that you can easily tap to return home and double-tap to call up recent apps.”

MacDailyNews Take: The Home button is an anachronism. The Home button is a flow-interruptor. It adds unnecessary and unwanted staccato to iOS operation. We can’t want to dump it from our iPads. To return home or call up recent apps, nothing is easier than flicking up or flicking up and holding for a moment, respectively. The only people who like Home buttons are those who haven’t used na iPhone X for more than 5 minutes.

“If you prioritize taking fantastic pictures on your phone and you want the best of the best, the iPhone X has it,” La writes. “I’d recommend the iPhone 8 Plus to anyone who wants a big-screen iPhone with a familiar design. But keep in mind that sticking to features like the home button and the fingerprint reader for now may just be delaying the inevitable.”

