“Venture capitalist Gene Munster told CNBC on Tuesday that there’s been a ‘paradigm shift’ in how investors view Apple,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC. “‘We’re referring to it as Apple as a service, and that’s not reflecting their services segment,’ the founder of Loup Ventures said in a Squawk Box interview.”

“‘This is a concept that the hardware is actually performing like a subscription,’ he added, noting that Apple consumers often exchange their old iPhones for a newer version about every three years. ‘If in fact that is the case, I think that the multiple on Apple will go up,’ Lovelace Jr. reports.

“Apple on Thursday became the first publicly traded U.S. company to hit $1 trillion in market cap,” Lovelace Jr. reports. “It also reported strong quarterly results last week, posting big beats on earnings per share and average iPhone selling price.”

