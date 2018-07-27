“Wall Street analysts rushed to raise their stock price targets on Amazon.com Inc. after the e-commerce giant reported blowout second-quarter results, and now project the company to be the first to crack the $1 trillion market-capitalization mark,” Tomi Kilgore reports for MarketWatch.

“The average price target of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet increased to $2,076.83, up from $1,892.66 at the end of June,” Kilgore reports. “With 487.74 million shares outstanding, that would peg Amazon’s market cap at $1.01 trillion.”

“The average price target for Apple Inc. is $201.79,” Kilgore reports, “which would represent a market cap of $991.87 billion, based on 4.915 billion shares outstanding as of April 20.”

Read more in the full article here.