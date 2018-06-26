“The big four are marching toward the next major profitability milestone: the trillion-dollar market capitalization,” Marvin writes.
“According to NASDAQ’s most recent rankings,” Marvin writes, “Apple has lost a bit but still sits over $900 billion in a comfortable lead, Alphabet has crossed the $800 billion mark, and Microsoft now sits around $771 billion following its $7.5 billion deal to buy GitHub. In the home stretch, it’s still Apple’s race to lose.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Soon.
Trillion, schmillion. Over time, Apple will go much higher than that. The company is currently horribly undervalued. – MacDailyNews, March 1, 2018
The next ten years are going to be absolutely amazing for Apple. The company has just started to really get going! — MacDailyNews, August 2, 2017
