“Summer is a busy time for the country’s biggest tech giants. This year Apple and Google each rolled out a slew of new products at their respective developers’ conferences, and Amazon and Microsoft continue to buy and integrate more companies under their massive umbrellas,” Rob Marvin writes for PC Magazine. “The moves all feed the same ultimate goal of making these companies more money.”

“The big four are marching toward the next major profitability milestone: the trillion-dollar market capitalization,” Marvin writes.

“According to NASDAQ’s most recent rankings,” Marvin writes, “Apple has lost a bit but still sits over $900 billion in a comfortable lead, Alphabet has crossed the $800 billion mark, and Microsoft now sits around $771 billion following its $7.5 billion deal to buy GitHub. In the home stretch, it’s still Apple’s race to lose.”

