Apple buybacks will, of course, reduce share count negatively impacting the company’s market cap while Amazon has not been buying back shares as the company’s share price continues to increase bolstering Amazon’s market cap.
It’s looking like a nailbiter!
Direct link to video here.
As Apple and Amazon race to the world’s first $1 trillion company, Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management and Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures discuss Apple and Amazon with CNBC’s Sara Eisen.
Direct link to video here.
MacDailyNews Take: Current standings:
Yahoo Finance:
• Apple : $935.843 billion
• Amazon: $894.235 billion
Thomson Reuters
• Apple : $941.003 billion
• Amazon: $894.724 billion
Notes:
Market value = share price * shares outstanding.
Apple buybacks cause the shares outstanding figure to change minute-by-minute, making Apple’s actual market value a moving target.
SEE ALSO:
Amazon closes on Apple in the race to trillion-dollar market cap – July 2, 2018
The race to the trillion-dollar market cap – June 26, 2018
Apple’s $1 trillion market value is a moving target due to record buybacks – May 29, 2018
Apple made more profit in three months than Amazon has generated during its lifetime – May 11, 2018
Apple: Why stop at $1 trillion? – May 8, 2018
Apple’s march to become the world’s first trillion dollar company – May 8, 2018
Apple vs. Amazon: Who will win race to be world’s first $1 trillion company? – April 2, 2018
Apple is going to be the first trillion-dollar company – March 1, 2018
Bank of America predicts Apple market value to surge to $1.1 trillion – January 17, 2018
Apple leads race to become world’s first trillion-dollar company – January 3, 2018