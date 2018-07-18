“In the race to a trillion dollar valuation, Apple is getting some real competition,” Reuters reports. “On Wednesday, Amazon for the first time hitting the $900 billion mark, narrowing its valuation gap with Apple – the world’s most valuable publicly traded company.”

Apple buybacks will, of course, reduce share count negatively impacting the company’s market cap while Amazon has not been buying back shares as the company’s share price continues to increase bolstering Amazon’s market cap.

It’s looking like a nailbiter!

Direct link to video here.

As Apple and Amazon race to the world’s first $1 trillion company, Boris Schlossberg of BK Asset Management and Bill Baruch of Blue Line Futures discuss Apple and Amazon with CNBC’s Sara Eisen.

Direct link to video here.