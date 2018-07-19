“Market watchers have been patiently waiting for Apple to break the trillion-dollar threshold: It’s currently valued at just under $940 billion,” Nelson writes. “After Amazon announced that it sold more than 100 million products during the latest Prime Day, the company’s shares hit $1,858.88 yesterday, giving Amazon a stock market value of $902 billion. [AMZN closed yesterday at $894.23 billion.] …This year, Apple’s shares have increased by 13%, while Amazon’s are up a whopping 58%.”
“To get $1 trillion [Apple] needs a share price of $203.45 — 10 out of 22 analysts have set price targets above this,” Nelson writes. “o reach $1 trillion, [Amazon’s] share price would need to hit $2,061. Just four out of 33 Amazon analysts have published a target price above that.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a nailbiter! Perhaps Apple’s slew of expected new products this fall will win the race.
Current standings:
Yahoo Finance:
• Apple : $935.843 billion
• Amazon: $894.235 billion
Thomson Reuters
• Apple : $941.003 billion
• Amazon: $894.724 billion
Notes:
Market Value = Share Price * Shares Outstanding.
Apple buybacks cause the Shares Outstanding to change minute-by-minute, making Apple’s actual market value a moving target.
