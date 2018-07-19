“Yesterday, Amazon’s market capitalization briefly surpassed $900 billion,” Eshe Nelson writes for Quartz. “The jump highlighted that Apple now has competition in the race to become the world’s first $1 trillion company.”

“Market watchers have been patiently waiting for Apple to break the trillion-dollar threshold: It’s currently valued at just under $940 billion,” Nelson writes. “After Amazon announced that it sold more than 100 million products during the latest Prime Day, the company’s shares hit $1,858.88 yesterday, giving Amazon a stock market value of $902 billion. [AMZN closed yesterday at $894.23 billion.] …This year, Apple’s shares have increased by 13%, while Amazon’s are up a whopping 58%.”

“To get $1 trillion [Apple] needs a share price of $203.45 — 10 out of 22 analysts have set price targets above this,” Nelson writes. “o reach $1 trillion, [Amazon’s] share price would need to hit $2,061. Just four out of 33 Amazon analysts have published a target price above that.”

