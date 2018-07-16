“As Apple is expected to mass incorporate 3D sensors into its new portable devices to power Face ID, Taiwan suppliers of III-V compound semiconductors and 3D sensing components and testing equipment are optimistic about bright shipment prospects for the second half of 2018 thanks to the robust demand from the US tech giant, according to supply chain source,” Julian Ho and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes.

“The sources said that three new iPhone models and two new iPad versions set to be released in late third-quarter 2018 are very likely to incorporate the face ID function, significantly driving up demand for key optical component VCSEL,” Ho and Ke report. “For those Taiwan businesses suppliers tapping into Apple supply chains in 2017, they are expected to continue enjoying revenue contributions from shipments to Apple throughout 2018.”

“Among them, leading GaAs wafer foundry house Win Semiconductors has landed robust orders for processing VCSEL components for Apple devices, with the orders sufficient enough to support shipments to Apple throughout 2018,” Ho and Ke report. “Meanwhile, Chroma ATE, a specialist in providing automated and precision test and measurement equipment, will continue to benefit significantly from offering 3D sensor components testing systems in 2018.”

