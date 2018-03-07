“Apple’s prepping to release a revamped ‘iPad Pro’ with a slimmer bezel and no home button and the ‘Face ID’ function in the June-ending quarter, according to a note this morning from Rosenblatt analyst Jun Zhang,” Tiernan Ray reports for Barron’s. “He’s modeling ‘total iPad production to be between 16-18 million units, with 6-8 million iPad Pro models likely implementing 3D sensing functionality in the June quarter… Our research suggests the new iPad should be ready for mass production with a release date likely in late-Q2.'”

“Zhang also thinks the same quarter may see a smaller version of Apple’s ‘HomePod’ smart speaker, though he doesn’t offer a time frame for such a device,” Ray reports. “‘Apple’s HomePod sales are on track to meet Apple’s 5 million unit target,’ he writes. ‘If released, we believe a lower-end HomePod model could help Apple further penetrate the low-end smart speaker market possibly later this year.”‘”

