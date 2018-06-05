“Apple is expected to introduce a refreshed iPad Pro lineup this year with several notable enhancements, including Face ID and smaller bezels,” Chance Miller writes for 9to5Mac. “While that new line isn’t expected until the fall, iOS 12 includes several changes that further hint at the new iPads.”

“iOS 12 brings the iPhone X gestures to the iPad,” Miller writes. “You can now go back to the Home screen by swiping up from the dock along the bottom. This is similar to how you swipe up from the bottom on the iPhone X to return to the Home screen and signifies the possible removal of the Home button.”

“Furthermore, you now swipe down from top-right of the display to get to Control Center – again, just like you do on the iPhone X,” Miller writes. “[Also], the clock in the status bar has moved from the center to the left-hand side…. [opening] up the center of the display for a notch…”

