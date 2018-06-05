“iOS 12 brings the iPhone X gestures to the iPad,” Miller writes. “You can now go back to the Home screen by swiping up from the dock along the bottom. This is similar to how you swipe up from the bottom on the iPhone X to return to the Home screen and signifies the possible removal of the Home button.”
“Furthermore, you now swipe down from top-right of the display to get to Control Center – again, just like you do on the iPhone X,” Miller writes. “[Also], the clock in the status bar has moved from the center to the left-hand side…. [opening] up the center of the display for a notch…”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Death cannot come soon enough to the antiquated Home button!
With iPhone X, we’re ruined for all other iOS devices. They feel clunky. Operation is maddeningly staccato. We cannot wait until the rest of Apple’s iOS lineup catches up!
Bring it on and spare us the kludgey you-know-what, please! Just put it in the bezel where it belongs. — MacDailyNews, March 7, 2018
