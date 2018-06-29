“Apple’s push to turn its services businesses into a $50 billion revenue stream could yield some interesting twists and turns,” Eric Jhonsa writes for TheStreet. “”

“On Wednesday, The Information reported that Apple is thinking about launching ‘a single subscription offering that would encompass its original TV shows, music service and magazine articles,'” Jhonsa writes. “With The New York Times having previously reported that Apple is ‘targeting somewhere between March 2019 and the summer of that year to roll out its slate of new programming,’ it’s possible that a music/video/magazine subscription bundle arrives in about a year’s time.”

“Long before The Information‘s report came out, at least a few people had argued that Apple should roll out more comprehensive subscription services for its giant installed base,” Jhonsa writes. “In May, Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy for Amazon Studios, made a case for the launching of subscription services that could cover not just music and video content, but also other services such as iCloud storage and AppleCare support, and also (notably) the right to upgrade to a new version of one or more devices following the passing of a given amount of time (for example, one iPhone upgrade every two years).”

