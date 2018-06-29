“On Wednesday, The Information reported that Apple is thinking about launching ‘a single subscription offering that would encompass its original TV shows, music service and magazine articles,'” Jhonsa writes. “With The New York Times having previously reported that Apple is ‘targeting somewhere between March 2019 and the summer of that year to roll out its slate of new programming,’ it’s possible that a music/video/magazine subscription bundle arrives in about a year’s time.”
“Long before The Information‘s report came out, at least a few people had argued that Apple should roll out more comprehensive subscription services for its giant installed base,” Jhonsa writes. “In May, Matthew Ball, the former head of strategy for Amazon Studios, made a case for the launching of subscription services that could cover not just music and video content, but also other services such as iCloud storage and AppleCare support, and also (notably) the right to upgrade to a new version of one or more devices following the passing of a given amount of time (for example, one iPhone upgrade every two years).”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple rolling out more comprehensive subscription services sounds like an excellent idea:
We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
Why not have an “Apple TV” service to go along with “Apple Music” and sell each separately with the option to bundle both at a better price? For example, $9.99/mo. each or $14.99/mo. for both? — MacDailyNews, June 27, 2018
SEE ALSO:
We might be inching closer to ‘Apple Prime’ – June 28, 2018
Why a supersized Apple streaming video bundle just might work – June 28, 2018
Apple reportedly considering subscription bundle of Apple Music, News and original video content – June 28, 2018
Apple is building a media platform like we’ve never seen before – June 27, 2018
Here’s how much Apple could make from streaming – June 27, 2018
Apple’s next $10 billion frontier is content creation – June 25, 2018
Apple intends to beat Netflix on price with standalone subscription to original content – June 19, 2018
Apple announces multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey – June 15, 2018