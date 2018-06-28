“We seem to be getting closer to ‘Apple Prime.’ Or the ‘Apple Bundle,’ David Marino-Nachison reports for Barron’s. “Or the ‘Apple Extra Value Meal.’ Or — whatever you want to call the as-yet-unannounced offering into which Apple would combine a suite of services for a single price.”

“On Thursday, The Information, citing ‘people familiar with the company’s plans,’ reported that Apple planned to combine news, magazine articles and television into a single subscription product,” Marino-Nachison reports. “Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that such a service might include iCloud storage as well. Apple bought a digital magazine service in March; some have speculated about other possibilities, such as health monitoring.”

“Would you buy the Apple, er, value meal? You might, especially if you’re already a customer of one or more of the company’s other subscription services. Given sufficient consumer perception of value, that could considerably lower the chance a customer unsubscribes,” Marino-Nachison reports. “(Though it’s certainly possible, or even likely, that Apple services would also be sold a la carte.)”

Read more in the full article here.