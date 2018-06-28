“On Thursday, The Information, citing ‘people familiar with the company’s plans,’ reported that Apple planned to combine news, magazine articles and television into a single subscription product,” Marino-Nachison reports. “Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that such a service might include iCloud storage as well. Apple bought a digital magazine service in March; some have speculated about other possibilities, such as health monitoring.”
“Would you buy the Apple, er, value meal? You might, especially if you’re already a customer of one or more of the company’s other subscription services. Given sufficient consumer perception of value, that could considerably lower the chance a customer unsubscribes,” Marino-Nachison reports. “(Though it’s certainly possible, or even likely, that Apple services would also be sold a la carte.)”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Supersize us!
We’ve got a feeling that this September/October is going to be jam-packed with Apple goodness!
Once again: We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
SEE ALSO:
Why a supersized Apple streaming video bundle just might work – June 28, 2018
Apple reportedly considering subscription bundle of Apple Music, News and original video content – June 28, 2018
Apple is building a media platform like we’ve never seen before – June 27, 2018
Here’s how much Apple could make from streaming – June 27, 2018
Apple’s next $10 billion frontier is content creation – June 25, 2018
Apple intends to beat Netflix on price with standalone subscription to original content – June 19, 2018
Apple announces multi-year partnership with Oprah Winfrey – June 15, 2018