“It’s no secret that Apple is assembling a video service to rival the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu,” Michale Simon writes for Macworld. “With more than a dozen shows reportedly in development and a multi-year deal with talk show megastar Oprah Winfrey, an Apple Video announcement is seemingly imminent, possibly even arriving alongside the new iPhones in September.”

“What is decidedly more secretive is how we’ll get the new service and how much it will cost. A new report in The Information attempts to shed some light on the first part. Sources tell the publication that Apple is planning to bundle all of its services into one giant subscription, combining Apple Music, iCloud storage, and a new magazine-style news service with its video offerings,” Simon writes. “Apple version of Amazon Prime (without the 2-day shipping), offering a little something for everyone. And if it’s priced right, it just might work.”

“My best guess is Apple will offer all three services [Apple Music, Apple Video, Apple News] for $10/month individually, and then bundle them all into an Apple Media service with 100GB of cloud storage for $20 a month, or a discounted rate of $200 a year.”

Read more in the full article here.