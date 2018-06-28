“What is decidedly more secretive is how we’ll get the new service and how much it will cost. A new report in The Information attempts to shed some light on the first part. Sources tell the publication that Apple is planning to bundle all of its services into one giant subscription, combining Apple Music, iCloud storage, and a new magazine-style news service with its video offerings,” Simon writes. “Apple version of Amazon Prime (without the 2-day shipping), offering a little something for everyone. And if it’s priced right, it just might work.”
“My best guess is Apple will offer all three services [Apple Music, Apple Video, Apple News] for $10/month individually, and then bundle them all into an Apple Media service with 100GB of cloud storage for $20 a month, or a discounted rate of $200 a year.”
Why not have an “Apple TV” service to go along with “Apple Music” and sell each separately with the option to bundle both at a better price? For example, $9.9/mo. each or $14.99/mo. for both? — MacDailyNews, June 27, 2018
We’d really like to see a way to pay for all of the Apple services we choose for one price. Give us a bunch of tick boxes and let us choose our combination of iCloud storage, Apple Music, iTunes Match, etc. and let us pay a single price for all of our choices. — MacDailyNews, October 17, 2016
