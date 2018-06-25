“Facebook has been widely recognized for the extreme lengths it takes to collect data on its users,” Annie Palmer reports for The Daily Mail. “But several recently filed patents show just how widespread those efforts have become, ranging from anticipating your daily routine to predicting when you might die.”

“What’s more, many of these techniques simply rely on your smartphone’s geolocation data in order to learn more about you and your habits. In perhaps one of the most shocking filings, Facebook researchers describe the ability to ‘predict a life change event’ for users, such as marriage status, birthdays, new jobs, a birth in the family, graduation, or even death,'” Palmer reports. “Doing so would help brands serve up related advertisements to a user ‘more effectively and in a timely fashion,’ according to the patent, which was first spotted by The New York Times.”

“Facebook uses the example of displaying banner ads for wedding locations on a user’s profile if they glean that the person might be engaged. In this case, the user might not report they’re getting married until after the fact, which results in a missed opportunity for advertisers,” Palmer reports. “It’s unclear whether the ideas described in the patent, filed in 2012, ever made it onto Facebook’s platform, but it highlights the ways in which user data collection and targeted advertising go hand in hand at the firm.”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]