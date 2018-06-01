“Winning the Apple project does not preclude the Triangle from being selected by Amazon, sources say,” Smith reports.
“A source said that a meeting between N.C. officials and Apple ‘went much better than anyone expected,'” Smith reports. “The Triangle and North Carolina are likely candidates for an Apple expansion plan that would involve a new office complex in and around the southern portion of Research Triangle Park with an initial operation being established in Cary, sources have told WRAL and WRAL TechWire.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Good luck, North Carolina!
