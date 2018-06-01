“Amazon is still considering the Triangle for its huge HQ2 project, and downtown Raleigh is where the ecommerce giant is most likely to build what would be a massive complex if North Carolina’s capital is the winner, according to sources,” Rick Smith reports for WRAL TechWire. “Several of the same sources also note that an announcement of Apple’s selection for a new campus is ‘imminent.'”

“Winning the Apple project does not preclude the Triangle from being selected by Amazon, sources say,” Smith reports.

“A source said that a meeting between N.C. officials and Apple ‘went much better than anyone expected,'” Smith reports. “The Triangle and North Carolina are likely candidates for an Apple expansion plan that would involve a new office complex in and around the southern portion of Research Triangle Park with an initial operation being established in Cary, sources have told WRAL and WRAL TechWire.”

