“Apple is close to announcing a deal that would bring as many as 10,000 jobs to North Carolina, including a major investment in the Research Triangle Park, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the deal,” Travis Fain and Rick Smith report for WRAL. “The investment would be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, and the jobs would pay on average around $130,000 a year. Many of the jobs would be high-tech research and development jobs. One government source said this is ‘by far the biggest project this state’s ever seen as far as average salaries, number of jobs.'”

“Republican legislators planned to meet Wednesday afternoon to hear details of a state incentives package that would allow Apple to hold onto a portion of the taxes generated by the project,” Fain and Smith report. “‘It’s a done deal,’ one source said, ‘as soon as we pass this bill,'” Fain and Smith report. “Another source hedged, saying something can always come up to derail the deal, particularly until the General Assembly and Gov. Roy Cooper formally sign off on the incentives package. A formal announcement had been scheduled for early June, but that is subject to change due in part to media reports about the negotiations, one source said.”

MacDailyNews Take: An announcement at WWDC 2018 seems to have been the plan – and may still be.

“WRAL News has seen an incentive schedule that initially grants Apple about 56 percent of the employer’s share of withholding taxes that the company would generate in North Carolina for the first six years of the deal. That grows to 90 percent as the total jobs grow after the first six years. Withholding money also would flow into a state account intended to boost rural development,” Fain and Smith report. “At first that would be nearly 19 percent of the withholding amounts, falling to 10 percent. A source involved in the deal put the floor for new jobs at 3,000, but multiple sources said the expectation is between 5,000 and 10,000 jobs long-term… There’s no upfront grant money from the state in the proposed incentives package, the two government sources said. The agreement also includes 30 years of property tax abatements from Wake County, the sources said.”

Apple would initially land in or near Cary, leasing space off Weston Parkway for roughly 1,000 employees, four sources said. The company would build up and transition to 300 acres in the southernmost portion of RTP, all on the Wake County side, government sources said,” Fain and Smith report. “In addition to the initial landing Cary and development in RTP, the company also plans to invest in new infrastructure, likely near Hickory in Catawba County, where it already has a data center. A source who has seen a portion of a presentation made about the Apple project said about $900 million would be spent to build the new data center. Last December, media reports said Apple planned to invest an additional $1 billion in the sprawling Catawba County campus, where it has already invested $4 billion since 2009.”

