“Apple has quietly explored the idea of opening a campus for 20,000 employees in Northern Virginia, further advancing the possibility that the Washington area could evolve into an East Coast outpost for Silicon Valley,” Jonathan O’Connell reports for The Washington Post. “Apple’s consideration of the region comes eight months after Amazon selected three local jurisdictions there as part of its high-profile search for a North American headquarters outside of Seattle.”

“Economic development officials under Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) proposed several sites for the project after Apple representatives said the company was seeking 4 million square feet of office space to accommodate 20,000 jobs, according to officials and real estate executives familiar with the discussions,” O’Connell reports. “That amount of space is nearly two-thirds the size of the Pentagon and about half what Amazon is seeking for its second headquarters, potentially setting up a competition between the two tech giants for locations where they can attract top workers.”

“The sites proposed by Northam’s staff for Apple include office buildings and development sites in Crystal City, privately owned Loudoun County land near the Center for Innovative Technology and the Scotts Run development in Tysons,” O’Connell reports. “One official said that multiple sites in Alexandria had been proposed as well, including property along the Eisenhower Avenue corridor. Three of those locations, Crystal City, Eisenhower Avenue and the Loudoun land, are part of sites Northam also pitched to Amazon. Both companies plan to select their sites this year.”

