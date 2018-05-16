“Economic development officials under Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) proposed several sites for the project after Apple representatives said the company was seeking 4 million square feet of office space to accommodate 20,000 jobs, according to officials and real estate executives familiar with the discussions,” O’Connell reports. “That amount of space is nearly two-thirds the size of the Pentagon and about half what Amazon is seeking for its second headquarters, potentially setting up a competition between the two tech giants for locations where they can attract top workers.”
“The sites proposed by Northam’s staff for Apple include office buildings and development sites in Crystal City, privately owned Loudoun County land near the Center for Innovative Technology and the Scotts Run development in Tysons,” O’Connell reports. “One official said that multiple sites in Alexandria had been proposed as well, including property along the Eisenhower Avenue corridor. Three of those locations, Crystal City, Eisenhower Avenue and the Loudoun land, are part of sites Northam also pitched to Amazon. Both companies plan to select their sites this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: An economic boom looms for Northern Virginia!
