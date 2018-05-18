“Samsung has released a new ad encouraging iPhone users to upgrade to the Galaxy S9, but there are several holes in the video,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“First and foremost, instead of comparing the two-month-old Galaxy S9 to the iPhone X, or even the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, the one-minute clip shows a woman becoming increasingly frustrated with her seemingly glacially slow iPhone 6, released in 2014, as she travels by plane to visit her sister,” Rossignol reports. “The woman’s woes start at an airport security checkpoint, where a security officer reminds travelers to have their boarding passes and IDs ready. The woman taps on the Wallet app on her iPhone, but a white screen appears, suggesting the device is lagging badly. The security officer is visibly displeased.”

“Later in the night, the woman visits an Apple Store and asks if her slow iPhone can be fixed that night. In a monotonous voice, the employee advises her that she can turn off Apple’s performance management, at the risk of unexpected shutdowns, without mentioning that a battery replacement may solve the problem,” Rossignol reports. “Looking exhausted, the woman leaves the store and walks by a person with a notch-shaped haircut that clearly mocks the iPhone X, as seen in an earlier ad.”

