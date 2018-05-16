“Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Tuesday said it has more than doubled its investment in generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and confirmed it has become Apple Inc’s second-largest shareholder,” Jonathan Stempel reports for Reuters. “Berkshire also shed an investment dating to the mid-1970s that reflected Buffett’s longstanding love for newspapers, selling its stake in Graham Holdings Co, the former publisher of the Washington Post.”

“The changes were disclosed in a regulatory filing [late Tuesday] detailing Berkshire’s U.S.-listed stock holdings as of March 31,” Stempel reports. “Berkshire owned about $173 billion of equities, as well as dozens of businesses in the railroad, insurance, energy, chemical, food and retail and other sectors.”

“Berkshire said much of the $14.8 billion it invested in equities during the quarter went to Apple, and said it owned 239.6 million shares worth more than $40 billion,” Stempel reports. “That gave Berkshire a roughly 5 percent stake in the iPhone maker, surpassing BlackRock Inc and trailing only Vanguard Group, according to Reuters data… Berkshire shed a more than six-year-old investment in International Business Machines Corp that Buffett has admitted was not his best.”

