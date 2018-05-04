“It begins with a simple phone call. A scratchy voice, often sounding distant and foreign, introduces the caller as ‘John,’ or ‘Steven,’ but the accent suggests otherwise,” Kirk McElhearn reports for Intego. “The caller claims to be calling from Microsoft tech support, and says that there’s a problem with your computer. If you say that you have a Mac, they either hang up or say, ‘Yes, sorry, you have a Mac.'”

“And so begins an attempt at social engineering (social hacking), a way of conning people into allowing an unknown person to access their computer, possibly copy files, and eventually getting them to pay for this ‘tech support,'” McElhearn reports. “The scammer strings the user along, leads them to supposed ‘error’ messages and malware files on their computer, and gets them to install software allowing the scammer to access their files.”

“Even though Microsoft recently stated that only 183,000 had reported this type of scam to the company in 2017, that’s probably just a fraction of the number of people who get contacted; it’s a very common scam,” McElhearn reports. “If you’re reading this, you probably already know about these social engineering scams. What’s important is that you tell others—your friends and family, especially older, less tech-savvy people—about this, so they know that when the scammer calls, they should just hang up.”

