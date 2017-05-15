“A hacking group linked to North Korea is thought to be behind the cyber attack that wreaked havoc across the globe, according to security experts,” Scott Campbell reports for The Daily Mail. “Analysts from security firms Symantec and Kaspersky revealed that they are looking into technical clues suggesting the Lazarus Group created the virus.”

“The ransomware – which encrypts victims’ files then demands a fee to unlock them – left Britain’s health service crippled as computer systems and phone lines across the country shut down on Friday,” Campbell reports. “The ransomware – which encrypts victims’ files then demands a fee to unlock them – left Britain’s health service crippled as computer systems and phone lines across the country shut down on Friday. The NHS is still struggling to get back on its feet following the attack, which means patients could have to wait a month or more to see a doctor after countless operations and appointments were cancelled… Meanwhile Russia was believed to be the worst affected country with computers in its interior ministry hit and its second largest phone network – Megafon – also targeted.”

Campbell reports, “The revelations come just one day after Kim Jong-Un fired a ballistic missile 500 miles into the Sea of Japan in the latest show of force amid tensions with the US.”

