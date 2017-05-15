“The ransomware – which encrypts victims’ files then demands a fee to unlock them – left Britain’s health service crippled as computer systems and phone lines across the country shut down on Friday,” Campbell reports. “The ransomware – which encrypts victims’ files then demands a fee to unlock them – left Britain’s health service crippled as computer systems and phone lines across the country shut down on Friday. The NHS is still struggling to get back on its feet following the attack, which means patients could have to wait a month or more to see a doctor after countless operations and appointments were cancelled… Meanwhile Russia was believed to be the worst affected country with computers in its interior ministry hit and its second largest phone network – Megafon – also targeted.”
Campbell reports, “The revelations come just one day after Kim Jong-Un fired a ballistic missile 500 miles into the Sea of Japan in the latest show of force amid tensions with the US.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Three points:
1. Macintosh unaffected.
2. Britain’s NHS needs to upgrade yesterday… Make that “at least half a decade before yesterday.” Or, at the very least, pay Microsoft’s ransom first so you can patch those crappy, old Windows PCs already!
3.
SEE ALSO:
Tim Cook’s refusal to create iPhone backdoor for FBI vindicated by ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack on Windows PCs – May 15, 2017
The Microsoft Tax: Rapidly replicating Windows PC worm spreads as experts try to limit damage; Macintosh unaffected – May 15, 2017
The Microsoft Tax: Leaked NSA malware hijacks Windows PCs worldwide; Macintosh unaffected – May 13, 2017
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]