“The attack started Friday and has affected computers in more than 150 countries, including severe disruptions at Britain’s National Health Service. The hack used a technique purportedly stolen from the U.S. National Security Agency to target Microsoft’s Windows operating system,” Bass reports. “It effectively takes the computer hostage and demands a $300 ransom, to be paid in 72 hours with bitcoin.”
“Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer Brad Smith blamed the NSA’s practice of developing hacking methods to use against the U.S. government’s own enemies. The problem is that once those vulnerabilities become public, they can be used by others,” Bass reports. “In 2014, Microsoft ended support for the highly popular Windows XP… Security patches would be available for clients with older machines, but only if they paid for custom support agreements.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Pay a ransom to the feckless Microsoft or pay a ransom to hackers or finally smarten up, stop paying The Microsoft Tax, and get a Mac.
