“WannaCrypt [WannaCry] may be exclusively a problem for Windows users, but the worm/virus combination could hit a Mac user with a Boot Camp partition or Windows virtual machines in VMware Fusion, Parallels, or other software,” Glenn Fleishman writes for Macworld.

“It’s critical that you don’t start up a Windows XP or later installation that’s unpatched and let it connect to the Internet unless you’re absolutely sure you have the SMB file-sharing service disabled or firewall or network-monitoring software installed that will block any attempt from an outside connection,” Fleishman writes.

“Also, if you use Windows XP or a few later releases of Windows that are past Microsoft’s end of support since mid-March, you wouldn’t have received the security updates that Microsoft was reserving only for corporate subscribers until last Friday,” Fleishman writes. At that point, they made these updates generally available. If you booted any of those systems between mid-March and Friday, you’re unprotected as well.””

How to avoid the WannaCry virus if you’re slumming it with Windows on your Mac explained here.