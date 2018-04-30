As they kill off their AirPort line of products, Apple has posted a new support article, “ Choosing a Wi-Fi router to use with Apple devices ,” in which the company states:

Look for these essential features when shopping for a Wi-Fi router to use with your Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, HomePod, or other Apple devices.

For the most compatibility, reliability, and performance when used with Apple devices, look for a Wi-Fi router that offers these features:

• IEEE 802.11ac, which is the latest wireless-networking standard

• Simultaneous dual-band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), which allows the router to transmit over both frequencies at the same time, so no matter which band your wireless devices use, they automatically connect to the best available band for the fastest possible performance

• WPA2 Personal (AES) encryption, which is currently the strongest form of security available in a Wi-Fi router

• MIMO or MU-MIMO, which can offer improved performance when many devices use your Wi-Fi network simultaneously, you want to take full advantage of a high-speed Internet connection, or you need Wi-Fi coverage over a larger area

A traditional, single router is suitable for the size and layout of most home environments. For areas that are larger or more difficult to cover, mesh Wi-Fi systems offer flexible coverage, with multiple nodes that make it easy to provide whole-home Wi-Fi. If you’re setting up or extending a mesh network, check the requirements of your mesh router to learn about compatibility with other routers or nodes. Creating or extending a mesh network might require that each router and node be from the same manufacturer.

When setting up a router, refer to Apple’s recommended settings for Wi-Fi routers and access points.