“Apple had said this new version would be released in Spring 2018,” McElhearn writes, “which could mean any time up to the WWDC conference in June.”
McElhearn writes, “I revisited the document that Apple had published yesterday, and noticed that it had been updated a couple of weeks ago, and that it now says: ‘In fall 2018…'”
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like another sign of Apple’s software cleanup effort.
