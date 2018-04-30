“Back in January, Apple published a document detailing changes that were coming to macOS Server, the company’s server version of its desktop operating system,” Kirk McElhearn writes for Kirkville.

“Apple had said this new version would be released in Spring 2018,” McElhearn writes, “which could mean any time up to the WWDC conference in June.”

McElhearn writes, “I revisited the document that Apple had published yesterday, and noticed that it had been updated a couple of weeks ago, and that it now says: ‘In fall 2018…'”

Read more in the full article here.