“With this display technology, Apple will add a thin-film sensor to the touch film sensor included in the CGS, but the purpose of the new layer is unknown,” Clover reports. “To offset the cost of the new display it plans to use, Kuo believes Apple will remove the 3D Touch functionality on the 6.1-inch iPhone, which would be a curious move as 3D Touch is well-integrated throughout the operating system that runs on the iPhone at this point.”
“Because Apple plans to incorporate the CGS display technology into future iPhones, including OLED models starting in 2019, 3D Touch could potentially be removed from all future iPhones,” Clover reports. “It’s not clear what the mystery thin-film sensor mentioned in Kuo’s note will do, but it could be some kind of 3D Touch replacement system.”
MacDailyNews Take: We use 3D Touch quite a bit, but, uh.. more casual iPhone users we’ve seen using their iPhones don’t seem to use it much (or even know it exists).
Do you think 3D Touch is going the way of the AirPort or is Apple in the process of simply moving 3D Touch (or similar) to a new technology?
