“Apple Inc. is working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones, projects that may help the company differentiate its most-important product in an increasingly crowded market, according to people with knowledge of the matter,” Mark Gurman reports for Bloomberg. “The technology likely won’t be ready for consumers for at least two years, if Apple chooses to go forward with it, a person familiar with the work said.”

“The new gesture technology would take into account the proximity of a finger to the screen, the person said,” Gurman reports. “Apple is also developing iPhone displays that curve inward gradually from top to bottom, one of the people familiar with the situation said.”

“A curved iPhone may be as little as two to three years away, the person said. Apple is also working on new screen technology, known as MicroLED, but that’s at least three to five years away, Bloomberg News reported last month,” Gurman reports. [Apple’s new touchless gesture tech] would be based on technology built into the display itself rather than via a motion sensor on the phone’s bezel.”

Read more in the full article here.