“The new gesture technology would take into account the proximity of a finger to the screen, the person said,” Gurman reports. “Apple is also developing iPhone displays that curve inward gradually from top to bottom, one of the people familiar with the situation said.”
“A curved iPhone may be as little as two to three years away, the person said. Apple is also working on new screen technology, known as MicroLED, but that’s at least three to five years away, Bloomberg News reported last month,” Gurman reports. [Apple’s new touchless gesture tech] would be based on technology built into the display itself rather than via a motion sensor on the phone’s bezel.”
MacDailyNews Take: Real, useful touchless gesture control would naturally come from Apple, long a pioneer in input devices and methods.