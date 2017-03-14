“Touch panel maker TPK Holding will begin to supply thin film-based touch sensors for use in a new iPhone equipped with AMOLED display panels in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to industry sources,” Siu Han and Adam Hwang report for DigiTimes.

“As AMOLED panels should be matched with Out-Cell (add-on) touch solution,” Han and Hwang report, “3D Touch modules for use in the new iPhone equipped with AMOLED panels involves a more complicated manufacturing process and adoption of thin film-based touch sensors, the sources noted.”

Han and Hwang report, “Prices for 3D Touch modules will rise from US$9 per module for models used in existing iPhone series to above US$15 for the one specifically for use in new iPhone equipped with AMOLED panels, and this will benefit TPK and GIS, the sources said.”

Read more in the full article here.