“Why doesn’t Apple give iPad Pro the same pressure-sensitive technology as iPhone?” Rene Ritchie writes for iMore.

“On the iPhone, pressing firmly lets you peak and pop through the interface and press your way to shortcuts in an increasing number of places. On iPad, unless you have an Apple Pencil, all pressing firmly gets you is a sore finger,” Ritchie writes. “Why is that? On iPad, why can’t you have your Apple Pencil and 3D Touch too?”

“With 3D Touch on the iPhone, an array of capacitive sensors integrated into the LED backlight system measure microscopic changes in the distance between the array and the cover glass—the kind of changes created by pressure from your finger,” Ritchie writes. “That’s a different implementation from Apple Watch, which uses a series of electrodes lining the curvature of the screen to detect press events and determine the force, then combine it with multitouch data to determine the location… Force Touch and 3D Touch were designed, in part, to overcome the limitations of smaller screens.”

