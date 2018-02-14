“In the fall of 2015, Apple introduced the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus. One of the big new features that Apple included in these devices was a technology that the company called 3D Touch,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “Although Apple marketed the feature heavily with the introduction of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, and it has been included on every subsequent flagship iPhone, the feature doesn’t appear to have been the paradigm-shifting technology that Apple had hoped it would be.”

“Indeed, according to generally reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo with KGI Securities, Apple’s upcoming iPhone with a 6.1-inch liquid crystal display — the device that Kuo expects to be Apple’s best-selling iPhone in the coming product cycle — won’t include the technology,” Eassa writes. “This is a sensible cost-cutting measure, especially considering that 3D Touch adds additional components, design complexity, and manufacturing challenges, but it’s going to create some awkwardness in Apple’s product offerings.”

“The problem arises when we consider that once Apple launches new iPhone models later this year, it’ll likely continue to sell the older generation iPhone 7 series and iPhone 8 series devices at reduced prices,” Eassa writes. “The problem, then, is that Apple’s latest mass-market iPhone, which Kuo expects to be priced at between $700 and $800, will lack a feature that the discounted, older models will have. ”

