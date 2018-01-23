“KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today shared additional details about the rumored 6.1-inch iPhone that he expects to launch in the second half of 2018,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“We already know the device is said to have some iPhone X features, including Face ID, but with some design compromises to achieve a cheaper price point,” Rossignol reports. “That will include an LCD screen, as known, and now Kuo says the device will have an aluminum frame, single-lens rear camera, and no 3D Touch.”

“Kuo believes the 6.1-inch iPhone will be a mid-range device priced between $700 and $800 in the United States, up from his previous $650 to $750 estimate,” Rossignol reports. “The device is expected to be announced around September-October as usual alongside a new 5.8-inch iPhone X and a larger 6.5-inch version dubbed iPhone X Plus.”

