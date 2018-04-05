“When asked by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about Trump’s restrictive immigration policy,” Ghaffary reports, “Cook called the issue one that ‘goes to the core of who we are as Americans.'”
“Here’s a clip of the exchange,” Ghaffary reports. “Watch the full hour-long special with Cook, Hayes and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher on Friday, April 6, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on MSNBC.”
I talked to a lot of folks in our company. The DACA situation is one that I am truthfully, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue… This is one that goes to the core of who we are as Americans. Who among us would think that it’s the right thing to do to kick somebody out of this country when they came here when they were one, two, three years old, that have only known this country as their home, that know no other country as their home. This just doesn’t make any sense… The Attorney General should not have revoked it. Whoever revoked it should not have done this. — Apple CEO Tim Cook
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved.
Please keep the discussion civil and on-topic. Off-topic posts and ad hominem attacks will be deleted and those who post such comments will be moderated/blocked. Permanent loss of screen name could also result.
SEE ALSO:
More than 100 business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, urge U.S. Congress to pass bipartisan legislation dealing with ‘dreamers’ – January 10, 2018
Tim Cook and Charles Koch: U.S. Congress must act on the ‘dreamers’ – December 14, 2017
Laurene Powell Jobs backs ‘dreamers,’ says ‘hundreds of thousands of young people’s lives are on the line’ – December 8, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘encouraged’ by President Trump’s movement on ‘Dreamers’ – September 21, 2017
After Trump administration sunsets DACA, Apple CEO Cook vows to work with U.S. Congress to protect ‘Dreamers’ in email to employees – September 5, 2017
President Trump ends DACA, but gives Congress 6-month window to deliver solution; Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘stands with’ 250 DACA-protected employees – September 5, 2017
Apple CEO Tim Cook signs letter encouraging President Trump to preserve the DACA ‘Dreamers’ program – September 1, 2017
Laurene Powell Jobs’ Emerson Collective buying The Atlantic – July 28, 2017
President Trump tells Apple CEO Cook that U.S. needs comprehensive immigration reform – June 20, 2017
Laurene Powell Jobs launches new website in ‘DREAM Act’ push – January 22, 2013
Laurene Powell Jobs looks to create bipartisan support for DREAM Act immigration reform – December 18, 2012