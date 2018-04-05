“On Recode’s ‘Revolution’ TV special scheduled to air Friday night on MSNBC, Apple CEO Tim Cook reaffirmed his strong support for DACA [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals],” Shirin Ghaffary reports for Recode.

“When asked by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes about Trump’s restrictive immigration policy,” Ghaffary reports, “Cook called the issue one that ‘goes to the core of who we are as Americans.'”

“Here’s a clip of the exchange,” Ghaffary reports. “Watch the full hour-long special with Cook, Hayes and Recode co-founder Kara Swisher on Friday, April 6, at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on MSNBC.”

I talked to a lot of folks in our company. The DACA situation is one that I am truthfully, as an American, deeply offended by. The DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue… This is one that goes to the core of who we are as Americans. Who among us would think that it’s the right thing to do to kick somebody out of this country when they came here when they were one, two, three years old, that have only known this country as their home, that know no other country as their home. This just doesn’t make any sense… The Attorney General should not have revoked it. Whoever revoked it should not have done this. — Apple CEO Tim Cook

Read more in the full article here.