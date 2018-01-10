“More than 100 top business leaders, including Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Apple’s Tim Cook and IBM’s Ginni Rometty have signed onto a public letter urging Congress to pass legislation protecting hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation,” The Associated Press reports. “The letter to top congressional leaders organized by the Coalition for the American Dream will also run as full-page ads in The New York Times and Wall Street Journal Thursday.”

“It urges the passage of bipartisan legislation that would allow nearly hundreds of thousands of young people living in the country illegally to continue to live and work in the country by Jan. 19,” AP reports. “Other signatories include Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Marriott’s Arne Sorenson, General Motors’ Mary Barra and Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone.”

“President Donald Trump says he is getting rave reviews for a White House meeting on immigration,” AP reports. “Trump spoke at a Cabinet meeting Wednesday, one day after meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on immigration. He said there is agreement to seek a deal that covers border security — including a wall — family-based ‘chain migration,’ a visa lottery that draws people from diverse countries and how to extend a program for young immigrants, many of whom illegally entered the country as children.”

“President Donald Trump says the U.S. court system is — in his words — ‘broken and unfair.’ That’s his reaction after a trial-level federal judge in California temporarily blocked the administration from ending a program that protects certain young immigrants from deportation,” AP reports. “U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent Trump from ending the program while their lawsuits play out in court. The Department of Justice has said federal government is acting within its authority to wind down the program.”

“White House spokeswoman… Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Wednesday that the ruling was ‘outrageous, especially in light of the President’s successful bipartisan meeting with House and Senate members at the White House on the same day,'” AP reports. “Sen. Chuck Schumer also says that despite a judge’s ruling temporarily blocking President Donald Trump from ending protections for certain young immigrants, lawmakers still must quickly pass legislation permanently shielding them from deportation. Schumer says attaching an immigration deal to a must-pass budget bill is “the only way to guarantee” legal protections for nearly 800,000 immigrants who illegally entered the country as children. Congress must pass spending legislation by Jan. 19 to prevent a federal shutdown.”

